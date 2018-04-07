PETA Ad Calls For Deporting 'Undesirable' Trophy Hunter Donald Trump Jr.

A cheeky billboard ad by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will be posted in two towns along the Mexican border calling for the deportation of “undesirable” elephant trophy hunter Donald Trump Jr., PETA reports.

“Deport Callous Cheating Opportunists Now,” the ad states with an arrow pointing to a photo of Trump who’s holding the bloodied sliced-off tail of an elephant he killed in Africa in 2012. “All nations have their undesirables. Kindness welcome.”

The ads will be placed in El Paso and Laredo, Texas, just as Donald Trump is preparing to call out the National Guard to police the border.

“While people are fleeing to the U.S. to escape violence, overprivileged, callous, cheating louts like Donald Trump Jr. are flying overseas to gun down living, feeling beings just for fun,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement calling Trump’s eldest son a “bad hombre.”

VIOLENT, CRUEL, UNFAITHFUL, OPPORTUNISTIC. Factual description of this Undesirable who travels to foreign countries to shoot wildlife in cold blood in a pathetic display of “white Bwana complex” male insecurity. One day he’ll get his come-uppance. pic.twitter.com/uKHQM0EQ8x — Ingrid Newkirk (@IngridNewkirk) April 6, 2018

Trump and his brother Eric, both avid game hunters, were featured in a series of controversial photos posted online posing with animals they had killed in Africa in 2012, including an elephant, crocodile, kudu, civet cat, leopard and waterbuck.

Hunting Legends Eric and Donald Trump Jr. pose with one of their kills.

After the photos were posted Donald Jr. told a critic in a tweet that he was proud to be “a hunter.”

I AM A HUNTER I don't hide from that "@Fashion_life01: Jr what do you think of the controversy surrounding a pic where ure shown hunting? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2012

Donald Trump last year lifted an Obama administration ban on American hunters importing trophy tusks and other elephant body parts into the U.S., but he then reversed himself after a public outcry. But early last month, Trump again quietly lifted the ban in a memorandum.

The president last year called elephant hunting a “horror show.”

Big-game trophy decision will be announced next week but will be very hard pressed to change my mind that this horror show in any way helps conservation of Elephants or any other animal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017