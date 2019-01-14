Pete Davidson Jokes Ariana Grande's Penis Praise Will Have Negative Effect

Fans know that Pete Davidson is endowed ... with a sense of humor.

But the “Saturday Night Live” comedian is still trying to live down comments that ex-fiancée Ariana Grande made about his penis.

Grande once playfully hinted that it might be “10 inches,” setting up a lifetime of expectations for her funnyman former beau. She also wrote “huuuuge” in a burn book page about him featured in the music video for “thank u, next,” which was interpreted as peen praise.

“I don’t like that she talked all that shit for my penis,” he joked during a gig at Tarrytown Music Hall in New York on Saturday, according to People.

“Everything is huge to her,” he continued. “Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my dick for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

To be fair, Davidson did his share of oversharing during their relationship, saying his “dick’s forever hard.”