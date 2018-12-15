ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye,” Davidson wrote in a message posted to Instagram.

Pete Davidson worried fans when he deleted his Instagram account on Saturday shortly after praising Kanye West for speaking out about mental health.

“I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye,” Davidson wrote in a message posted to Instagram a few hours after the rapper described living with a psychological condition.

West said over Twitter that although “no one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder,” he hopes to help people better understand how to talk about it, adding, “God chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful.”

Davidson addressed West’s critics, writing, “No one should ever point [a] finger at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health.”

He then followed up with an alarming personal message.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” the comedian wrote in a separate post. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.”

“All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so,” he concluded.

Shortly afterward, Davidson deleted his account.

The “Saturday Night Live” star has been open about his own mental health history “in the hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” he explained in a Dec. 2 Instagram post. He told Variety earlier this year that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and takes medication.

Davidson says he’s endured an avalanche of harassment and caustic online comments after his relationship with Ariana Grande threw him into a brighter spotlight.