Lt. Paul Ng of the New York Police Department told USA Today on Saturday that police did a “wellness check and made contact” with Davidson following his post. He was reportedly working on the set of “Saturday Night Live” at 30 Rock in Manhattan.

Davidson’s note was preceded by a “bravo” to Kanye West, who had just discussed his struggle with bipolar illness.

“I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this,” Davidson wrote. “We need people like Kanye.”

Davidson, who recently broke up with singer Ariana Grande, posted a message earlier this month saying that he would not kill himself “no matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me.”