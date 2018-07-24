Former Obama Photographer Drags Trump For Looking To Revoke Security Clearances

Pete Souza has posed a question about President Donald Trump’s wish to strip former intelligence officials who have been critical of him of their security clearance.

Souza, the Obama-era White House photographer, on Monday used an old snap of former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama to ask, “Wonder if you-know-who will try to revoke their security clearances too?”

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jul 23, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT

“Sure glad I haven’t been criticizing him,” Souza lightheartedly added.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed earlier in the day that several officials, including former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey, were among those whose clearances Trump was seeking to remove.

“The president doesn’t like the fact that people are politicizing agencies and departments,” Sanders said.

Souza has a long history of trolling Trump by posting photographs he took during his time covering the Obama administration to Instagram, such as this one from which he said was “when our President was respected overseas.”