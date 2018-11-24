Former White House photographer Pete Souza has not been afraid of throwing shade at President Donald Trump in recent years ― and on Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” he explained it was because Trump does “too many things” that are “not normal.”

Souza, who regularly trolls Trump by sharing snaps he took during his time covering former President Barack Obama’s administration to Instagram, told host Jake Tapper it was because he didn’t want people to “forget the first 500 days of the Trump administration” and “all the craziness that happened.”

“I’m also trying to correct some of his lies and falsehoods with photographic proof,” he added, while talking about his new Trump-bashing photo book Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents.

Souza, who was also a photographer for former Republican President Ronald Reagan, said he would not have treated failed GOP presidential candidates John McCain or Mitt Romney in the same way, had they become president.

“Because they respected the office of the presidency and that’s what we don’t see from this president,” he said. “There’s just too many things that is not normal for a president to be doing.”

Check out the clip here:

