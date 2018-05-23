Obama Photographer Pete Souza's Next Book Is Straight 'Shade' On Trump

Former White House photographer Pete Souza has a new photo book on the way, and it doesn’t take kindly to the new guy in office.

The official shutterbug to presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, who has made an unofficial career of trolling President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday that his next book, Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents, will debut in October.

“Through my photographs and commentary, SHADE will vividly show where we are as a country contrasted with where we were,” he wrote in an Instagram post that criticized Trump and his administration, which he compared to a “reality game show.”

“Like many of you, I have been distressed by the barrage of lies and hateful comments emanating from the current administration on a daily basis,” he said. “We have a president who clearly does not understand democracy and the rule of law. To him, a critical news story is fake news, and our intelligence agencies are all corrupt.”

Since Trump took office, Souza has regularly offered a critical eye on the former reality star’s presidency, posting photos from the Obama years that juxtapose Obama’s White House with Trump’s.

“I do this not as a partisan hack, but as an American citizen concerned about the future of our democracy because of our current president,” Souza wrote. “My commentary on Instagram has been subtle, sometimes humorous, and certainly more respectful than his commentary on Twitter.”