Peter Dinklage Was One Serious Punk Rocker Back In The Day

Long before he played Tyrion Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” Peter Dinklage rocked.
For real.
Photos of the Emmy-winning actor performing in a punk band called Whizzy back in 1994 are getting an encore.
Here he is below, at right, playing a gig at Columbia University. (All of the photos are from shows at the school that year, according to Getty.)
The dude wasn’t afraid to get in someone’s face.
“We played a show at CBGB, and I was jumping around onstage and got accidentally kneed in the temple,” Dinklage recalled to Playboy in 2013. “I was like Sid Vicious, just bleeding all over the stage. ... I just grabbed a dirty bar napkin and dabbed my head and went on with the show. We didn’t care much at the time about personal safety.”
Well-played, sir.