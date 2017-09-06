Peter Dinklage Was One Serious Punk Rocker Back In The Day

Long before he played Tyrion Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” Peter Dinklage rocked.

For real.

Photos of the Emmy-winning actor performing in a punk band called Whizzy back in 1994 are getting an encore.

Here he is below, at right, playing a gig at Columbia University. (All of the photos are from shows at the school that year, according to Getty.)

Steve Eichner via Getty Images

The dude wasn’t afraid to get in someone’s face.

Steve Eichner via Getty Images

“We played a show at CBGB, and I was jumping around onstage and got accidentally kneed in the temple,” Dinklage recalled to Playboy in 2013. “I was like Sid Vicious, just bleeding all over the stage. ... I just grabbed a dirty bar napkin and dabbed my head and went on with the show. We didn’t care much at the time about personal safety.”

Steve Eichner via Getty Images

Well-played, sir.