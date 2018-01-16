WORLD NEWS
Danish Inventor Peter Madsen Charged With Murdering Reporter On His Submarine

He either cut journalist Kim Wall's throat or strangled her, a Danish prosecutor said.

Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been charged with murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his private submarine, according to prosecutors.

Danish prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen said Madsen either cut Wall’s throat or strangled her. Madsen, who admitted in October to dismembering Wall’s body, also was charged with indecent handling of a corpse, and with sexual assault without intercourse of a particularly dangerous nature.

Madsen, 46, could face life imprisonment if convicted.

Wall, a 30-year-old freelance journalist from Sweden, was working on an article about Madsen when she went missing in August. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

