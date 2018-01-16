Danish Inventor Peter Madsen Charged With Murdering Reporter On His Submarine

Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been charged with murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his private submarine, according to prosecutors.

Danish prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen said Madsen either cut Wall’s throat or strangled her. Madsen, who admitted in October to dismembering Wall’s body, also was charged with indecent handling of a corpse, and with sexual assault without intercourse of a particularly dangerous nature.

Madsen, 46, could face life imprisonment if convicted.

Wall, a 30-year-old freelance journalist from Sweden, was working on an article about Madsen when she went missing in August.