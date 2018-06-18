FBI Agent Peter Strzok Is Willing To Testify Before Congress

The FBI agent caught sending anti-Trump text messages to his lover has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee and any other congressional committee that wants him to speak up, according to his lawyer.

Agent Peter Strzok’s attorney, Aitan Goelman, told House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) in a weekend letter that issuing a subpoena for his client was unnecessary. Strzok “has been fully cooperative with the DOJ Office of Inspector General” and “intends to voluntarily appear and testify before your committee and any other Congressional committee that invites him,” the lawyer reportedly wrote.

Strzok “wants the chance to clear his name and tell his story,” Goelman told The Washington Post on Sunday. “He thinks that his position, character and actions have all been misrepresented and caricatured, and he wants an opportunity to remedy that.”

The agent, who once worked on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team probing Russian interference in President Donald Trump’s election victory, was discovered to have exchanged anti-Trump text messages with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Many of these messages were made public earlier this year, but a Department of Justice inspector general’s report published last week on the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s email investigation highlighted one in which Strzok told Page they’d “stop” Trump’s election.

Trump has pointed to Strzok as proof of his claim of a “deep state” plot to influence the Mueller probe and undermine his presidency. He called Strzok a “sick loser” in a series of tweets Sunday night:

Why was the FBI’s sick loser, Peter Strzok, working on the totally discredited Mueller team of 13 Angry & Conflicted Democrats, when Strzok was giving Crooked Hillary a free pass yet telling his lover, lawyer Lisa Page, that “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming President? Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018