Philadelphia Using Grease To Keep Eagles Fans From Climbing Street Lamps

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings for football’s NFC championship game Sunday night, and the city of brotherly love is making sure the hometown fans stay safe and grounded.

City workers, being humorously referred to as the “Crisco Cops,” began greasing light poles Sunday morning to keep fans from scaling them tonight after the game.

Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans from climbing after the #NFCChampionshipGame tonight. #Vikings pregame coverage starts at 3 on FOX9. They call themselves the #CriscoCops pic.twitter.com/w1ZkYWZhYG — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 21, 2018

Whether Eagles fans will feel the need to celebrate a win or let out the frustration of a loss remains to be seen, but Philadelphia would prefer that they not do it on the city’s street lamps.

The NFC title game has already been marred by violence as riot police were called to the Eagles’ stadium parking lot at Lincoln Financial Field after a massive fight broke out Sunday afternoon.

Energy is running high, as Minnesota sports reporter Ryan Shaver discovered after following some Vikings fans around the Philly parking lot.

What’s it like to be a #Vikings fan inside the #Eagles tailgate? *Sound up* I followed a few fans in purple. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/GkK9viGyRR — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) January 21, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles have been without an NFC title since 2004, the Minnesota Vikings since 1976. One of those droughts will end Sunday night when they play in Philly at 6:40 EST.