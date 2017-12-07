Phillip Ward Talks “The Last Word” by Quentin Crisp and More (AUDIO)

This week I talked with Phillip Ward about the worldwide publication of The Last Word which is the third and final installment of Quentin Crisp’s autobiographies. Between 1997 to 1999 Ward tape-recorded and later transcribed hundreds of hours of Quentin’s last words and upon his death Quentin left the rights and responsibility to publish The Last Word to Phillip who later enlisted former Pink News features writer Laurence Watts to help edit this must-read book. The previous two books in the trilogy The Naked Civil Servant which starred John Hurt made Crisp famous and How To Become A Virgin detailed his move to New York but The Last Word was really Quentin’s heartfelt swan song written by a man who knew the end was near. Crisp died from a heart attack in November 1999 in Manchester, England at the age of ninety. In The Last Word Crisp really shares his philosophies, wit, dignity and humor that he was infamous for as he said goodbye to the world. We talked to Phillip about the difficult task of editing Quentin Crisp’s words after his passing and his spin on our LGBTQ issues.