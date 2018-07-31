Damn You, Autocorrect! 'Baboon' Knocks Out Phoenix Power Grid

An ESPN reporter was victimized by a hilarious autocorrect on Monday after he tried to tweet an explanation for a game delay in Phoenix between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

Pedro Gomez wrote:

@Rangers and @Dbacks delayed in downtown Phoenix because a baboon went through town and overloaded the grid, knocking some lights out. — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) July 31, 2018

Some 100,000 people ― and Chase Field, where the Diamondbacks play ― lost power, but the outage was not caused by a rampaging baboon. Gomez clarified a few minutes later:

Haboob. Damn autocorrect. — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) July 31, 2018

The Suns Gorilla, mascot of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, took to Twitter with an alibi after the 22-minute delay:

Wasn’t me I was on a date with @ShaniaTwain 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/3wbvFKRcKg — SunsGorilla (@SunsGorilla) July 31, 2018

The Phoenix Zoo also got in on the fun:

Gomez later said “that might be my all time best autocorrect.” The baboon tweet also led to this amusing exchange between Gomez and the Diamondbacks:

Those crazy Arizona baboons... — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 31, 2018

@dbacks should sign the baboon. Looked like he had a power arm. — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) July 31, 2018

We'll have to see if we have enough bananas in the budget. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 31, 2018

Here’s more reaction:

This went from “I have to see this!” To “that makes sense but I want the baboon back.” Quickly — RP (@Bonesinis) July 31, 2018

Autocorrect is the worst, we feel ya @pedrogomezESPN pic.twitter.com/v5nANd2upI — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) July 31, 2018

Ha! I knew the Phoenix Zoo was too close to the ballpark! — Bill Bradley (@billbradleyLV) July 31, 2018

thank you autocorrect — Lana Berry (@Lana) July 31, 2018