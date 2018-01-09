SPORTS
Photographer Gets Absolutely Flattened On The Final Play Of The Game

He took one for the team.

A photographer covering the College Football National Championship game got a little too close to the action on Monday night.

Footage from the game shows the as-yet-unnamed photographer stepping into the end zone moments after Alabama’s DeVonta Smith caught the game-winning touchdown. As the Crimson Tide players rushed in to celebrate the 26-23 overtime victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, the photographer found himself right in the path of 6′4″ 246-pound sophomore tight end Irv Smith Jr.  

Ouch. 

It’s not clear if the photographer was injured, but viewers certainly noticed the hit:  

Earlier in the game, a pair of photographers in a similar spot just barely escaped a collision:

