13 Gorgeous Photos That Capture The Complicated Bond Between Sisters

Anna (28) and Kate (37)

Sophie Harris-Taylor

Almost 10 years apart, these two live far apart, too – Kate in America and Anna in London. Growing up, Anna was wrapped up in cotton wool and close to her parents, while Kate was more independent, the black sheep of the family. Nowadays, Anna is the social butterfly; Kate can be more socially awkward. The rare time they do manage to spend together is pretty intense, but it means they value it all the more.



Kate: “I’m envious … but not in a negative way. I think Anna is so ridiculously talented and beautiful, and I’m quite jealous that she’s taller than me and has more freckles.”



Anna: “It’s exactly the same for me – envious – ’cause Kate’s the better looking, more talented, brainier, achiever of the family."