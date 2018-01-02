15 Times Running Water Was No Match For This Crazy Cold Weather

Mother Nature’s New Year’s gift to the U.S. appears to be cold weather not suitable for humans. From the beautifully icy Niagara Falls to frozen fountains as far south as Texas, running water is definitely no match for these record low temperatures.
See how this extremely cold weather is affecting waterfalls, rivers and even car washes across the country.
Even #Florida is seeing the effects of the country’s cold weather snap. Resident Natalie Kirkland captured this frozen fountain in #Pensacola. https://t.co/BjNKuxQnwg @newnewspage pic.twitter.com/7vkaOeGWsw— Breaking News (@newnewspage) January 2, 2018
Not something we're used to see around here is it? @noelleonfox7 snapped this pic of a car wash at a @heb in Pflugerville. #winter #ice #frozen #icicles #freeze #cold #weather #wx https://t.co/bLeNs2RgGZ pic.twitter.com/vgdzu1RKDC— FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) January 2, 2018
With a high of only 15 degrees today, it's no surprise that the waterfall is frozen! #fallingwater #winter pic.twitter.com/bRKJhePW96— Fallingwater (@Fallingwater) January 2, 2018
One of our volunteers took this photo of a frozen Glen Falls on Lookout Mountain. If you’re visiting the park during this cold snap please be safe and prepared - dress warm and let somebody know your hike route and expected return time. pic.twitter.com/IC7e0fVu8D— ChickChattNMP (@ChickamaugaNPS) January 2, 2018
How cold is cold? When at the Charleston Place Hotel and the horses are frozen! #icepocolapse2018 pic.twitter.com/puselHgjmE— Sanford Dickert (@sanford) January 2, 2018
FOUNTAIN ON ICE: Dramatic photo sent to KFDM of a frozen fountain at Eagles Landing apartment complex on Major Drive in Beaumont. Send your cold weather pictures to news@kfdm.com or post them to our Facebook page pic.twitter.com/5wFXVF5icX— KFDM News (@kfdmnews) January 2, 2018
It's so cold out that Gunpowder River is frozen pic.twitter.com/S52l0gDKFj— Stephanie (@marylandgirlie) January 2, 2018
Frozen fountains from NBC 15 viewers David W. in Citronelle & Alice A. in Theodore. Send us your cold weather pics or videos and always stay up to date with the latest weather forecast at https://t.co/mSJNRZOOBD #alwx pic.twitter.com/rzvqFt85vl— NBC 15 (@mynbc15) January 2, 2018
It’s been cold, and it’s about to get colder. This system off the East coast has potential to break records. The waves are frozen. pic.twitter.com/nMQnzl35Mv— Robin. (@specimenq5) January 2, 2018
At the movie theatre to see #TheLastJedi for the second time with my Uncle, and it’s so cold here the fountain is completely frozen over! 😂 pic.twitter.com/zTBzxXeq8e— Evanbear1 (@Evanbear1Twitch) January 2, 2018
North Carolina doesn't know how to handle such cold. We don't even have Frozen fountains here#juliaday pic.twitter.com/HLFJ7hGkbG— Julia Day (@AuthorJuliaDay) January 2, 2018
Frozen fountain in #Latimer #Biloxi #NorthBiloxi @WLOX #Cold #FreezeForDays @Wlox pic.twitter.com/JFBQJ1Dw92— DJ Bizeek (@BizeekDJ) January 2, 2018
Here's a frozen waterfall... in Austin. #frozenwaterfall #cold pic.twitter.com/c6yNb5YZn9— M. E. Marrone (@marroneist) January 2, 2018