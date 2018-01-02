GREEN
01/02/2018

15 Times Running Water Was No Match For This Crazy Cold Weather

It's a bad time to be a fountain.

By Chris McGonigal

Mother Nature’s New Year’s gift to the U.S. appears to be cold weather not suitable for humans. From the beautifully icy Niagara Falls to frozen fountains as far south as Texas, running water is definitely no match for these record low temperatures. 

See how this extremely cold weather is affecting waterfalls, rivers and even car washes across the country.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images
A frozen Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in New York City's Bryant Park on Jan. 2, 2018.

