The Best Photos From London's Anti-Trump Protests

LONDON ― The bustling metropolis became a feast for the eyes on Friday as protesters took over the city’s center and the area near Parliament, demonstrating against President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom. Protesters also gathered in cities across Britain as the president made his way across the English countryside for a series of meetings.
Check out snapshots of key moments here:
A lone counter-protester, who referred to himself as “Brit Pete,” railed against the “mainstream media” for making up stories about Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/G2XzEKvJzY— Willa Frej (@willafrej) July 13, 2018
