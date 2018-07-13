WORLD NEWS
07/13/2018 07:18 am ET Updated 9 minutes ago

The Best Photos From London's Anti-Trump Protests

The demonstrations included a giant ballon depicting Trump as a baby.
headshot
By Willa Frej

LONDON ― The bustling metropolis became a feast for the eyes on Friday as protesters took over the city’s center and the area near Parliament, demonstrating against President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom. Protesters also gathered in cities across Britain as the president made his way across the English countryside for a series of meetings. 

Check out snapshots of key moments here:

  • Demonstrators float a blimp portraying President Donald Trump, next to a Union Flag above Parliament Square, during the visit
    Peter Nicholls / Reuters
    Demonstrators float a blimp portraying President Donald Trump, next to a Union Flag above Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London on July 13, 2018. 
  • A man dressed as&nbsp;Trump in a gorilla costume stands in what appears to be a prison cell during a London protest.
    Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
    A man dressed as Trump in a gorilla costume stands in what appears to be a prison cell during a London protest.
  • Protesters&nbsp;gathered near an entrance to the U.S. ambassador to the U.K.'s residence in London on July 12, 2018 as Trump
    TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
    Protesters gathered near an entrance to the U.S. ambassador to the U.K.'s residence in London on July 12, 2018 as Trump arrived. 
  • More protesters outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa Ma
    PA Wire/PA Images
    More protesters outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May.
  • Homemade anti-Trump placards in Butler's Cross, close to the prime&nbsp;minister's country residence of Chequers, during day&
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Homemade anti-Trump placards in Butler's Cross, close to the prime minister's country residence of Chequers, during day two of Trump's visit.
  • A protester carries an umbrella during an anti-Trump demonstration.
    Peter Nicholls / Reuters
    A protester carries an umbrella during an anti-Trump demonstration.
  • Willa Frej / HuffPost
    A lone counter-protester, who referred to himself as “Brit Pete,” railed against the “mainstream media” for making up stories about Donald Trump.
  • Demonstrators protest against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in central London, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Si
    Simon Dawson / Reuters
    Demonstrators protest against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in central London, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
  • A drag queen joins protesters against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump as they gather to take part in a march and ra
    NIKLAS HALLEN via Getty Images
    A drag queen joins protesters against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump as they gather to take part in a march and rally in London on July 13, 2018. 

RELATED...

headshot
Willa Frej
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government London Demonstration Protest
The Best Photos From London's Anti-Trump Protests
CONVERSATIONS