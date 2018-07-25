Photos Show Chinese Factory Workers Making 'Trump 2020' Flags

Nothing shows the president’s support for American workers like making Trump 2020 swag in China.
Photos released by Reuters on Wednesday show a Chinese factory making flags for President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.
Since March, Jiahao Flag Factory, located in Fuyang, Anhui province, has made approximately 90,000 of the flags for use at Trump campaign events, according to Reuters.
The flags reportedly cost about $1 apiece, a price that is likely to go up after Trump’s tariffs on China kick in. The campaign’s suppliers are likely trying to get these prices while they can, the factory manager told Reuters.
Keep America Great, indeed.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Creepy Donald Trump Masks In China