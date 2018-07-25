POLITICS
07/25/2018 12:20 pm ET

Photos Show Chinese Factory Workers Making 'Trump 2020' Flags

The factory has produced approximately 90,000 "Keep America Great!" flags.
By Chris McGonigal
A worker makes flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great!" 2020 re-election campaign.&nbsp;
Aly Song / Reuters
A worker makes flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great!" 2020 re-election campaign. 

Nothing shows the president’s support for American workers like making Trump 2020 swag in China.

Photos released by Reuters on Wednesday show a Chinese factory making flags for President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Since March, Jiahao Flag Factory, located in Fuyang, Anhui province, has made approximately 90,000 of the flags for use at Trump campaign events, according to Reuters.

The flags reportedly cost about $1 apiece, a price that is likely to go up after Trump’s tariffs on China kick in. The campaign’s suppliers are likely trying to get these prices while they can, the factory manager told Reuters.

Keep America Great, indeed. 

  • Aly Song / Reuters
  • Aly Song / Reuters
  • A worker poses for pictures as she makes flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great!" 2020 re-election campa
    Aly Song / Reuters
    A worker poses for pictures as she makes flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great!" 2020 re-election campaign.
  • Aly Song / Reuters
  • Aly Song / Reuters
  • Aly Song / Reuters
  • Aly Song / Reuters
  • Aly Song / Reuters
  • Aly Song / Reuters
  • Aly Song / Reuters
  • Aly Song / Reuters
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Creepy Donald Trump Masks In China
headshot
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump China Tariffs 2020 Election Trade War
Photos Show Chinese Factory Workers Making 'Trump 2020' Flags
CONVERSATIONS