Photos Show Residents Preparing For Monster Hurricane Florence

Residents of the eastern seaboard of the United States made preparations ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is projected to make landfall Friday morning.

The storm is tracking toward North Carolina, which is suspected to take the brunt of the impact. Surrounding states will also be affected by wind and flooding. The hurricane, which was upgraded to a Category 4 storm on Monday, has clocked maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, according to NOAA’s National Hurricane Center.