09/11/2018 01:09 pm ET

Photos Show Residents Preparing For Monster Hurricane Florence

Massive evacuations on the Eastern Seaboard have been ordered.
By Damon Dahlen and Chris McGonigal
Jay Schwartz (L) and Michael Schwartz secure plywood over the windows of their business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Flo
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
Jay Schwartz (L) and Michael Schwartz secure plywood over the windows of their business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 11, 2018, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Residents of the eastern seaboard of the United States made preparations ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is projected to make landfall Friday morning.

The storm is tracking toward North Carolina, which is suspected to take the brunt of the impact. Surrounding states will also be affected by wind and flooding. The hurricane, which was upgraded to a Category 4 storm on Monday, has clocked maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, according to NOAA’s National Hurricane Center. 

See images of the preparations below and check back often for updates.

  • A man helps board up Aussie Island surf shop on Sept. 11, 2018, in Wrightsville, North Carolina.
    LOGAN CYRUS via Getty Images
    A man helps board up Aussie Island surf shop on Sept. 11, 2018, in Wrightsville, North Carolina.
  • Employees of Redix board up the front windows of the store in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on Tuesday.
    Matt Born/The Star-News /AP
    Employees of Redix board up the front windows of the store in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on Tuesday.
  • Shenae Thurston carries her baby as her family cuts short their vacation and evacuates the South Bay Inn and Suites hotel on
    Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Shenae Thurston carries her baby as her family cuts short their vacation and evacuates the South Bay Inn and Suites hotel on Sept. 11 ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach.
  • Walker Townsend, at right, from the Isle of Palms, South Carolina, fills a sandbag while Dalton Trout, in center, holds the b
    AP
    Walker Townsend, at right, from the Isle of Palms, South Carolina, fills a sandbag while Dalton Trout, in center, holds the bag at the Isle of Palms municipal lot on Monday, Sept. 10.
  • Customers line up to buy propane at Socastee Hardware store in Myrtle Beach on Monday.
    Randall Hill / Reuters
    Customers line up to buy propane at Socastee Hardware store in Myrtle Beach on Monday.
  • Jim Craig, David Burke and Chris Rayner load generators as people buy supplies at The Home Depot in Wilmington, North Carolin
    Ken Blevins/The Star-News/AP
    Jim Craig, David Burke and Chris Rayner load generators as people buy supplies at The Home Depot in Wilmington, North Carolina on Monday.
  • Jim Carter and Rob Quinn board up Lagerheads Tavern in Wrightsville Beach on Monday.
    Ken Blevins /The Star-News/AP
    Jim Carter and Rob Quinn board up Lagerheads Tavern in Wrightsville Beach on Monday.
  • Jacob Whitehead (L) and Matt Jones hit golf balls into the surf in Wrightsville Beach on Sept. 11 as Hurricane Florence appro
    Mark Wilson via Getty Images
    Jacob Whitehead (L) and Matt Jones hit golf balls into the surf in Wrightsville Beach on Sept. 11 as Hurricane Florence approaches.
  • South Carolina National Guard soldiers transfer bulk diesel fuel into fuel tanker trucks for distribution in advance of Hurri
    Sgt. Brian Calhoun/U.S. Army National Guard/Reuters
    South Carolina National Guard soldiers transfer bulk diesel fuel into fuel tanker trucks for distribution in advance of Hurricane Florence, in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday.
  • Dogs are seen in a car during an evacuation caused by Hurricane Florence in Summerville, South Carolina, on Sept. 11, in this
    Reuters
    Dogs are seen in a car during an evacuation caused by Hurricane Florence in Summerville, South Carolina, on Sept. 11, in this image obtained from social media.
  • Boarded-up houses are seen ahead of Hurricane Florence's expected landfall at Holden Beach, North Carolina, on Monday.
    Anna Driver / Reuters
    Boarded-up houses are seen ahead of Hurricane Florence's expected landfall at Holden Beach, North Carolina, on Monday.
  • Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket as residents prepare for Florence's descent in Columbia, South Carolina.
    Reuters
    Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket as residents prepare for Florence's descent in Columbia, South Carolina.
  • Chris Brace lowers hurricane shutters on a client's house in preparation for Hurricane Florence at Sullivan's Island, South C
    Mic Smith/AP
    Chris Brace lowers hurricane shutters on a client's house in preparation for Hurricane Florence at Sullivan's Island, South Carolina. on Monday, Sept. 10.
  • From left, Douglas Hill loads groceries into Wendy Cannon's jeep as she and Logan Coombs, right, purchased items from the Pig
    Janet S. Carter/Daily Free Press/AP
    From left, Douglas Hill loads groceries into Wendy Cannon's jeep as she and Logan Coombs, right, purchased items from the Piggly Wiggly in preparation for Hurricane Florence in Kinston, North Carolina, on Monday.
  • The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely departs Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean
    Reuters
    The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely departs Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 10.
  • Jay Schwartz, left, and Michael Schwartz secure plywood over the windows of their business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane
    Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Jay Schwartz, left, and Michael Schwartz secure plywood over the windows of their business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach.
  • Larry Pierson purchases bottled water from the Harris Teeter grocery store in preparation for Hurricane Florence in Isle of P
    Mic Smith/AP
    Larry Pierson purchases bottled water from the Harris Teeter grocery store in preparation for Hurricane Florence in Isle of Palms on Monday.
  • Kevin Orth loads sandbags into cars on Milford Street as he helps residents prepare for Hurricane Florence in&nbsp;in Charles
    Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier/AP
    Kevin Orth loads sandbags into cars on Milford Street as he helps residents prepare for Hurricane Florence in in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday, Sept. 10.
  • In this NASA handout image taken by Astronaut Ricky Arnold, Hurricane Florence gains strength in the Atlantic Ocean as it mov
    NASA via Getty Images
    In this NASA handout image taken by Astronaut Ricky Arnold, Hurricane Florence gains strength in the Atlantic Ocean as it moves west, seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 10.
