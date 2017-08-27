Dramatic Photos Show Texas Under Water, With Flooding Expected To Worsen

Dramatic photos and videos published on social media and by HuffPost reporters have captured the destruction in parts of Texas after Hurricane Harvey barreled into the Gulf Coast, bringing potentially “historic” rain and flooding, according to weather officials.

“This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced,” the National Weather Service said.

Photos of downtown Houston show parks and highways in the nation’s fourth-largest city turned into muddy rivers as residents escaped to higher ground.

A post shared by Aryan Vikas Midas (@avmidas) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Houston flood pt.2 https://t.co/sDizLDuQ9R — Houston Oil & Gas (@HTXOilandGas) August 27, 2017

The 3900 block of FM 762 (in front of 24 HR fitness) has just collapsed. There is a massive sinkhole in the roadway. AVOID THE AREA! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/BJreUS1D9C — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) August 27, 2017

Houston, Texas freeway sign nearly submerged amid extreme flooding from #Harvey: https://t.co/JZvofyopoP pic.twitter.com/rInVl4Wxba — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017

“As you can see, Allen Parkway is completely underwater at this point,” a man says in one Periscope video that shows traffic lights flashing over the water.

Other photos capture cars partially submerged in the water, including an abandoned Hummer that had water nearly reaching its windshield.

Nick Oxford/Reuters Floodwaters nearly cover an abandoned Hummer along Interstate 610 in Houston on Sunday.

David Lohr/HuffPost Flooding on Interstate 10 outside of Houston.

David Lohr/HuffPost A partially submerged highway sign in Houston.

Nick Oxford/Reuters A stranded motorist escapes floodwaters on Interstate 225 in Houston on Sunday.

David Lohr/HuffPost Flooding on Interstate 10 outside of Houston.

Roque Planas/HuffPost More flooding outside of Houston.

THOMAS B. SHEA/Getty Images People walk through the flooded waters of Houston on Sunday.

One video taken by CBS News shows a man climbing out of his pickup truck as it floats down a submerged street.

Video shows a man climbing out of his pickup truck as it sinks into flood waters from Harvey https://t.co/WZP2arvuWh pic.twitter.com/f2g1pdwGgP — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2017

Houston-based station KHOU captured rainwater gushing into its lobby.

My last look at the KHOU Channel 11 lobby before it was flooded by Harvey. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/08lDHaKrEA — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

Brian Davidson via Getty Images A resident of Houston's Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches the first floor flood on Sunday.

At a press conference on Sunday morning, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city has received “several hundred structural flooding reports, and we expect that number to rise pretty dramatically.”

The city’s emergency departments have also received more than 2,000 emergency calls, Turner said.

Roque Planas/HuffPost People in a boat following this weekend's heavy rain.

Scott Olson via Getty Images Andrew White (left) helps a neighbor down a street after rescuing her in his boat in Houston's River Oaks neighborhood.

Scott Olson/Getty Images Volunteers and officers from the neighborhood security patrol help to rescue residents and their dogs in River Oaks on Sunday.

I simply cannot believe what is happening in #Houston right now. #HoustonFlood #Harvey. This is playing out live on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/zfaKardjzc — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) August 27, 2017

Rain is expected to continue to fall in the area, with flash flood warnings in effect through Wednesday evening for portions of southeast Texas, according to the National Weather Service. The full list of cities impacted can be seen here.