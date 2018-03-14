POLITICS
03/14/2018 11:12 am ET

These Photos Show The Strength Of Students As They Protest Gun Violence

Images from school walkouts across the country.
By Chris McGonigal
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

Thousands of students across the country staged a walkout Wednesday to honor the 17 students killed last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

In addition to commemorating the victims, the protests are intended to help spur national action to reduce gun violence. During the walkouts, students planned to observe 17 minutes of silence, one minute for each person killed in the Florida mass shooting. 

See photos from the walkouts below.

