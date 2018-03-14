These Photos Show The Strength Of Students As They Protest Gun Violence

Thousands of students across the country staged a walkout Wednesday to honor the 17 students killed last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
In addition to commemorating the victims, the protests are intended to help spur national action to reduce gun violence. During the walkouts, students planned to observe 17 minutes of silence, one minute for each person killed in the Florida mass shooting.
See photos from the walkouts below.
A creative sign from Vasiliki Frantzis from Winston Churchill High in Maryland. Guns “should be regulated because they are dangerous,” she says. pic.twitter.com/2tRHR462x7— Marina Fang (@marinafang) March 14, 2018
Students at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School participate in the #NationalWalkoutDay in front of the school. @frednewspost pic.twitter.com/Af1DpavJMh— Graham Cullen (@FNP_Cullen) March 14, 2018
The students are leading the way. #ENOUGH #EndGunViolence #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/dNQipCr5Xb— Lisa Barry (@llbnyny) March 14, 2018
#NationalSchoolWalkout #Enough pic.twitter.com/Wg1gkKTAP8— CPHS (@CPHS_RAIDER) March 14, 2018
Pretty remarkable over a 1,000 students sitting down and in silence for 6 mins now. #NYC School #Walkout with LaGuardia High School #Parkland #fightingGunViolence pic.twitter.com/azmqPAfwtk— Marta Dhanis (@MartaDhanis) March 14, 2018
#NationalWalkoutDay #NeverAgain #WeStandWithParkland #March4OurLives pic.twitter.com/3Kxw2ObwOS— AshleiDoesArt//RaiseMe Intern (@ArtAshlei) March 14, 2018
Standing in solidarity at August Martin High School for the #NationalSchoolWalkout. Congress must act NOW to end gun violence. #Enough #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/5QjFI5a1Me— Adrienne Adams (@AdrienneEAdams) March 14, 2018
The @CentralFalls_RI High School students who walked out of class today for #NationalSchoolWalkout #NationalWalkOutDay. #CentralFalls pic.twitter.com/914o4LlEA6— Jonathan Bissonnette (@J_Bissonnette) March 14, 2018
Rambler students lock arms in solidarity against gun violence. #StudentsStandUp #Enough walkout pic.twitter.com/CLmn7aGHNa— Eastern High School (@EasternHS) March 14, 2018
About 1,000 students, plus teachers, packed the balconies of the Westborough High School for today's #enough walkout, protesting gun laws. pic.twitter.com/aPiFIttuDr— Alison Bosma (@AlisonBosma) March 14, 2018
One month after #Stoneman Douglas, day of remembrance at Spanish River HS. 17 minute #NationalWalkoutDay. pic.twitter.com/xIGhckSwbg— Renee Richar (@RicharRenee) March 14, 2018
Students at Booker T Washington High School in Atlanta talking a knee as part of the #NationalWalkoutDay protests. pic.twitter.com/bZpU8kQNjl— Jamiles Lartey (@JamilesLartey) March 14, 2018
Students participate in the Woodland Hills Students Against Gun Violence Walkout. #NationalStudentWalkout pic.twitter.com/pgzbcVhAko— Andrew Rush (@andrewrush) March 14, 2018
So proud of these kids leading the change! #Enough #walkout #WalkoutWednesday #YCS #NYC #PS151 #NoMore pic.twitter.com/XB4JBo9HcC— Erin Farrell Talbot (@FarrellTalbot) March 14, 2018
Extremely proud to call myself a charger today. What we did was incredible. 💙⚡️💛 #enough #EnoughIsEnough #nationalwalkoutday pic.twitter.com/7whrlwd63j— Mackenzie (@mackenzie0724) March 14, 2018
#Bethlehem High School students during #NationalWalkoutDay on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/O1ND3mOixY— Albany County Legis. (@DemMajority) March 14, 2018
Hundreds of students walk out of class across #Boulder County to protest gun violence https://t.co/kttjUpgoWi #nationalwalkoutday pic.twitter.com/iBzeSuULII— Daily Camera (@dailycamera) March 14, 2018
Hundreds of students walk out of class across #Longmont and Boulder County to protest gun violence https://t.co/soZMQMEpBS #nationalwalkoutday pic.twitter.com/1sldeTPjb1— Longmont Times-Call (@TimesCall) March 14, 2018
More photos of Lawrence students protesting gun violence this morning as part of #NationalWalkoutDay: https://t.co/dvKYTCSZWN pic.twitter.com/TfRRwrvXiM— Lawrence Journal-World (@LJWorld) March 14, 2018
Encouraged that this new student-led era of passion & protest will get us closer to solutions #NationalWalkoutDay #IL #United #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/8MXa7FThCJ— Sherri (@Pearl_Politics) March 14, 2018