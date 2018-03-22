WORLD NEWS
03/22/2018 04:35 pm ET

Picture This: Shaggy Is Performing At The Queen's Birthday Concert

Imagine her face during "It Wasn't Me."
By Jenna Amatulli

Mr. Boombastic is slated to perform for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

To celebrate the queen’s 92nd birthday on April 21, a concert to end all concerts will be held at Royal Albert Hall in London. The party will be produced by the BBC ― because who among us wouldn’t want their party produced by a major media outlet ― and will air on live television in the U.K.

The list of performers includes Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne Marie, Shawn Mendes, Sting, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Shaggy. A motley crew to say the least.

For one, we have this to say:

Additionally, we’re going to need the BBC to have cameras on the queen during Shaggy’s entire performance. We’re not sure if he’ll be singing “It Wasn’t Me” just yet, but let’s be real: That would be a gift for the world, more so than it would be for the queen.

If you want the chance to see all this perfect madness go down in person, tickets for the concert are on sale on the Royal Albert Hall’s website.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip Through The Years
Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Media Elizabeth Ii Shawn Mendes
Picture This: Shaggy Is Performing At The Queen's Birthday Concert
CONVERSATIONS