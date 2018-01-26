President Donald Trump offered a half-hearted apology for retweeting anti-Muslim videos that were posted on Twitter by Britain First.
The far-right group is known in the U.K. for disseminating racist and Islamophobic clips online. Many of them are unverified and often fake.
In an interview with British media personality Piers Morgan on Thursday, Trump claimed his sharing of three unverified clips that were originally posted by Britain First in November 2017 “was not a big story” in the U.S.
Morgan then asked Trump if he could “get an apology” for the retweets and suggested it would “go a long way” to easing tensions with people in the United Kingdom.
Trump replied:
“Here’s what’s fair: If you’re telling me they’re horrible, racist people I would certainly apologize, if you’d like me to do that. I know nothing about them.”
Morgan also asked Trump whether he would disavow himself of “people like that.”
“I don’t want to be involved with people like that,” Trump said. “But you’re telling me about these people because I know nothing about these people.”
On Twitter, Morgan claimed Trump had “publicly apologized.”
But many people questioned whether it was an apology at all:
A preview clip of the interview aired on “Good Morning Britain” on Friday morning. The full interview will be broadcast on the ITV channel on Sunday night.