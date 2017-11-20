Pink Did Flips Off A Building During Her AMAs Performance

Pink took her career to new heights on Sunday night by scaling a building during her American Music Awards performance.

The star sang her 2017 hit “Beautiful Trauma” as she flipped and flew through the air, dancing on a JW Marriott building in downtown Los Angeles.

Pink posted a message on Instagram thanking the six dancers who performed alongside with her.

“It was the scariest thing I have ever done, and we did it all in five days,” she wrote. “Start to finish. Hell yeah.”

The performance won high praise from fans and celebs alike.

If Pink just did THAT, you have no excuse to lipysnch on an awards show. Ever. #AMAs — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) November 20, 2017

Stop the show, turn out the lights and lock the doors. How do you even follow that. Unreal performance by #pink at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ZLZx2gFJew pic.twitter.com/9qQjLD4vGJ — Darin Blanchard (@sandblanch) November 20, 2017

@pink just casually waving at fans outside of their hotel room window, totally normal #amas pic.twitter.com/lflkp3K53b — fran (@frxncinx) November 20, 2017

a 👏 legend 👏 PINK IS HANGING ON A SIDE OF A BUILDING AND STILL SINGING BETTER THAN MOST SINGERS TONIGHT 💀 #AMAs #PINKxAMAs pic.twitter.com/ZtWLE3xTOG — tonyxngy (@tonyyyyyvu) November 20, 2017