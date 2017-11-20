Pink Did Flips Off A Building During Her AMAs Performance

Pink took her career to new heights on Sunday night by scaling a building during her American Music Awards performance.
The star sang her 2017 hit “Beautiful Trauma” as she flipped and flew through the air, dancing on a JW Marriott building in downtown Los Angeles.
Pink posted a message on Instagram thanking the six dancers who performed alongside with her.
“It was the scariest thing I have ever done, and we did it all in five days,” she wrote. “Start to finish. Hell yeah.”
The performance won high praise from fans and celebs alike.
Performing on the side of a building was just one part Pink played in the AMAs: She also opened the awards show by singing alongside Kelly Clarkson to honor first responders.
