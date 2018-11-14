Pink's Husband Carey Hart Threatens To Shoot Wildfire Looters

Pink’s husband Carey Hart posted a photo of armed men as an apparent warning that any looters trying to take advantage of Malibu-area wildfires will be shot.

In an Instagram Hart posted Tuesday, the former motocross star wrote how “unfortunate it was that some people take advantage of others in a crisis. ... Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into Malibu.”

The undated, unidentified photo that Hart posted features masked men brandishing weapons with a sign that reads: “Looters will be shot on site! P.D.C. posse.”

Hart commented under the photo that the masked men are “locals I used to live by” and said he’s not among them, according to USA Today.

His message struck a wrong note with many people. Some accused Hart of promoting vigilantism and the wrong message amid “all the gun carnage to innocent people in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Araya Diaz via Getty Images Singing star Pink with husband Carey Hart, who appeared to threaten looters with gunfire in a controversial Instagram post.

The fire-ravaged region also was the scene of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks that killed 12 people at a bar last week.

“It’s undoubtedly wrong for anyone to break into anyone’s homes especially at a time like this but there really has to be another approach to this,” another person wrote on Hart’s post. “California just lost 12 people to senselessness and countless bullets. Could’ve been you, your kids or one of your friends. At some point we are going to have to evolve.”

Pink last week tweeted thanks to emergency responders.

Just need to say THANKYOU to all of the firefighters. All of the first responders. All of the helpers. The thing to look for in tragedy is all of the helpers. We’re all so grateful for your bravery and selflessness. — P!nk (@Pink) November 9, 2018