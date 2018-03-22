STYLE & BEAUTY
Why You Actually Want To Get 'Pink Eye' This Spring

Things are coming up rosy in the beauty world.
“Pink eye” is one of the latest trends taking over the beauty world, and thankfully it has nothing to do with dirty makeup brushes or poor hygiene.

This trend is all about using rosy pink and red pigments on the eyes, and it can be as subtle or bold as you like. We saw it pop up on both the Valentino spring 2018 couture and ready-to-wear runways, and stars like Emma Stone and Kerry Washington have tried it out on the red carpet. 

So whether you’re into experimenting with makeup or not, there’s probably a shade of pink for you. If you need a little inspiration, we’ve got you covered. Just check out the pictures below:

  • Emma Stone
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    If you want to give this trend a go but aren't ready to jump in head first, take a cue from Emma Stone, who rocked this subtle pink eye look, created by makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, for the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018. The rosy tones perfectly complemented her burgundy and pink Louis Vuitton blazer.
  • Valentino Spring Summer 2018 Couture
    Francois G. Durand via Getty Images
    At Valentino's spring 2018 couture show in January, models came down the runway with a variety of colors, including this fluorescent pink, painted on their eyelids. The look was the work of makeup artist Pat McGrath
  • Valentino Spring 2018 Ready-To-Wear
    Peter White via Getty Images
    McGrath also created this rosy look, blending blush up to the eyelids and brows, for the Valentino spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection. 
  • Emily Ratajkowski
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Hung Vanngo created this bold red eyeshadow look on Emily Ratajkowski for the Warner Bros. Golden Globes after party on Jan. 7, 2018. The key to pulling off a look like this is to keep everything else fairly minimal -- Ratajkowski's dress and hair are simple, letting the makeup shine.
  • Saoirse Ronan
    Rich Fury via Getty Images
    Saoirse Ronan's natural, light smoky eye, created by makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto for the AARP Awards in February 2018, is another great example of this trend done subtly. 
  • Kerry Washington
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    To achieve this look on Kerry Washington for the Producers Guild Awards in January, makeup artist Carola Gonzalez used the same color for blush and eyelids. The result was a fresh, radiant look perfect for the warmer days ahead.
  • Zoey Deutch
    Cindy Ord via Getty Images
    During New York Fashion Week in February 2018, Zoey Deutch complemented the pink lapel on her coat with a matching pink makeup look that was bold, but not over the top.
  • Alison Brie
    Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images
    Alison Brie's shimmery light pink eye look, paired with a bubblegum pink lip, is a perfect look for spring. The "Glow" star sported this look at the Council of Fashion Designers of America luncheon at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, 2018.
  • Viola Davis
    Venturelli via Getty Images
    Makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera created this bronzey-pink look on Viola Davis for the Golden Globe Awards in January 2018. We're getting disco queen vibes, and we love it. 
  • Margot Robbie
    CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images
    Makeup artist Patti DuBroff created this red-toned makeup look on Margot Robbie for the opening night of 29Rooms: Turn it into Art in Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 2017. 
  • Selena Gomez
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    If you are ready to try something a little bolder, take inspiration from Selena Gomez's bright pink eye look, created by Vanngo, which she sported at last spring's Met Gala.
  • Sophia Bush
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Sophia Bush was ahead of the curve when she wore a similarly bright makeup look by makeup artist Patrick Ta for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2017.

