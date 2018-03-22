Why You Actually Want To Get 'Pink Eye' This Spring

“Pink eye” is one of the latest trends taking over the beauty world, and thankfully it has nothing to do with dirty makeup brushes or poor hygiene.

This trend is all about using rosy pink and red pigments on the eyes, and it can be as subtle or bold as you like. We saw it pop up on both the Valentino spring 2018 couture and ready-to-wear runways, and stars like Emma Stone and Kerry Washington have tried it out on the red carpet.