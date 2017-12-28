Pink Shares Emotional Grocery Store Encounter With Fellow Mom

Pink wants her fellow moms to know that they’re all on the same team.

The 38-year-old singer recently shared a heartwarming experience with a mom in a grocery store. She posted about the emotional encounter on Twitter Thursday:

“A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I’m not afraid to fuck up in public,” Pink wrote.

She added, “We cried together. It’s so hard. Y’all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break.”

A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I’m not afraid to fuck up in public. We cried together. It’s so hard. Y’all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break. — P!nk (@Pink) December 28, 2017

The tweet, which has more than 5,000 retweets and 60,000 likes as of press time, clearly hit a nerve with the singer’s followers.

“We need to supportive and not tear each other down,” one follower tweeted. “Whether you’re a single mom, stay at home mom, mom with a career, breastfeeding or formula feeding. Every mother has her own journey with her unique one of a kind child or children.”

Another Twitter user added, “I’m with you Pink. Was a single mama and needed help. Now I go outta my way to help ... when appropriate. Love to see the momentary look of relief when a mom knows someone else has been there and still cares. # hardestjobintheworld.”

One follower even shared a memorable moment between herself and another mom.

One night 12 years ago I was at a casual fast food restaurant (@BajaFresh) and my youngest was throwing food, my older ones bickering and my husband embarrassed. An older beautiful woman, 75 or 80 yr old woman came up to me, held my hand and said, — Betty (@Betty_Begen) December 28, 2017

"Don't expect perfection, your little one is exploring, learning, and growing. Even Jesus threw food, and was a baby." She kissed my cheek. That moment has impacted me so deeply. I always stop to encourage mothers with young children. It's so important as women that we show 💗💗 — Betty (@Betty_Begen) December 28, 2017

Since welcoming daughter Willow in 2011 and son Jameson in 2016, Pink has been refreshingly real about the struggles she sometimes faces being a mom.

Whether she’s posting pictures of pumping before a glass of wine, or fessing up to getting her kid’s age wrong, the singer is someone nearly all parents can relate to.