Pink Preaches Self-Love While Receiving Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Pink was her usual badass self as she accepted her Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Tuesday morning.

“This is surreal,” the artist said to the crowd of people who came out to see her in Los Angeles. “I feel like a lot of people probably only thought I’d make it to the walk of shame, but here I am.”

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres introduced Pink, who was joined by her husband, Carey Hart, and two children, Jameson Moon and Willow Sage. In her acceptance speech, Pink talked about staying true to herself as one of the main reasons she is where she is today.

“Today for me is a celebration of something that my dad taught me, and that is ‘To thine own self be true,’” she said.

“You may not be the best that ever did it, you may not be the prettiest or the tallest or the funniest or the most talented or whatever you tell yourself that you’re not,” Pink continued. “If you don’t give up and you work really hard ― no one else can ever be you.”

Pink: "There's a power in believing in yourself, there's a power in not giving up on life and not giving up on yourself... If you're stubborn, and you don't give up, and you work really hard, no one else can ever be you" pic.twitter.com/52Xz5wvq1d — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2019

She also thanked Hart and her two kids, saying she would “not be standing up here” if it weren’t for her husband, and added, “You guys are my stars and I would never shine without you.”

Hart congratulated Pink on Instagram, writing: “So proud of wifey @pink on her star! Must be a pretty crazy feeling to have that permanent mark in Hollywood.”

Pink and her family pose with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/gL6xVINmKD — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2019

Pink reflected on her two-decade career in a recent interview with Variety, telling the outlet that her love for different types of music has helped her stand out over the years.

“I have been through many different phases in my life,” she said. “I was a little girl that loved Debbie Gibson. Mary J. Blige was the first cassette I bought. I liked 2 Live Crew. I liked Green Day. I loved ‘Les Miserables’ and ‘Phantom of the Opera.’ I liked everything and I think my music reflects that. I was the [only white artist] at an all-black label at a time when Toni Braxton, TLC and that awesome Atlanta sound was happening, but I also loved Linda Perry and 4 Non-Blondes.”

Pink, known for being a an LGBTQ and feminist activist, said she “didn’t want to be stuck in a box,” so she chose to take some risks.