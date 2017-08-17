Pink Pumps Breast Milk In Hilarious #PumpUpTheJams Selfie

Pink is back with a new single ― and a new breastfeeding photo.

On Wednesday, the singer posted a mirror selfie on Instagram that shows her pumping breast milk while in the U.K. for a few performances.

“And now this,” she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtags #pumpupthejams and #mombreak.

Pink and her husband Carey Hart have a 6-year-old daughter Willow and an almost 8-month-old son Jameson. Over the years, the famous mom has become somewhat of a breastfeeding icon.

When Willow was young, Pink shared breastfeeding photos and continued to post throwback nursing pictures to promote breastfeeding awareness.

Since welcoming Jameson, the singer has shared even more nursing photos ― taken on hikes, at work, and while relaxing at home.

