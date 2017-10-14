Pink Opens Up About Her Sexuality: 'I Never Say Never'

You can’t take Pink home... and you also can’t make her put a label on her sexuality.

The singer, who married motorcycle racer Carey Hart in 2006, has faced rumors about her sexual identity since she first hit the charts nearly two decades ago. But she’s never let external pressure force her to be anyone other than exactly who she is.

“I think people like Miley [Cyrus]… I feel like people are just less inclined to be labelled now, which I really like,” she said, referencing Cyrus coming out as pansexual and gender neutral in recent years. “That’s where I was always coming from. Just, leave it alone. I just wanna live my life. I don’t need you to put me in a box or to figure me out or to figure out what I am. Cos I don’t know yet... And I never say never...”