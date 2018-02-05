This Is What Pink Spit Out Before The Super Bowl National Anthem

Right before Pink performed the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, she quickly spit something out of her mouth.

This prompted lots of speculation about what it was.

Most assumed it was gum, and found the gesture either a funny or an uncouth thing to do on national television.

Oh hey Pink spit out her gum pic.twitter.com/8ckoCB8tlR — Steve Lookner (@lookner) February 4, 2018

Pink just tossed that gum right on that field 😂 — Carly.🥂 (@NOallegiance) February 4, 2018

Pink taking gum out of her mouth right before the anthem was spectacular in the Pink-est way ever. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ITOh5L2RHV — Clay Shaver (@RemodelingClay) February 4, 2018

So, who's going to pick up Pink's gum? Or are we just going to let it sit on the field? — Paul Vigna (@paulvigna) February 4, 2018

Y’all saw @Pink take the gum out her mouth at the beginning of the national anthem? 🤨 — Dani Lobb (@dani_lobb) February 4, 2018

Strange ending to Patriots dynasty when Brady gets cleat stuck on Pink’s gum on key play in the final minute. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) February 4, 2018

#SuperBowl52 Lovely gesture by Pink to take her chewing gum out her mouth before singing the US national anthem. #classy — Tarli (@tycoch7) February 4, 2018

Well, Pink wasn’t having any of that.

Later Sunday, she set the record straight.

It was a throat lozenge — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

“It was a throat lozenge,” she tweeted.

Which makes sense.

The pop star had been pretty vocal about having the flu in the days leading up to her performance. “Trying to practice the flu away,” the “What About Us” singer wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

“I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek.”

She added:

“I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare.”