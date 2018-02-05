This Is What Pink Spit Out Before The Super Bowl National Anthem

Right before Pink performed the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, she quickly spit something out of her mouth.
This prompted lots of speculation about what it was.
Most assumed it was gum, and found the gesture either a funny or an uncouth thing to do on national television.
Well, Pink wasn’t having any of that.
Later Sunday, she set the record straight.
“It was a throat lozenge,” she tweeted.
Which makes sense.
The pop star had been pretty vocal about having the flu in the days leading up to her performance. “Trying to practice the flu away,” the “What About Us” singer wrote on Instagram over the weekend.
“I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek.”
She added:
“I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare.”
Pink said she thinks she did a pretty decent job singing the anthem, despite her illness, thank you very much.