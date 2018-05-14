Pink Asks 12-Year-Old Concertgoer To Sing For Her And Is Blown Away

Victoria Anthony campaigned on social media in the weeks leading up to a May 12 Pink concert using the hashtag #VicAndPink. The 12-year-old aspiring singer hoped to join Pink on stage for a song.

The campaign gained steam after being picked up by Canadian news outlets. Even singer Sarah McLachlan made a plea to Pink.

She didn’t get on stage during the concert, but Pink picked her out of the crowd at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, apparently recognizing Anthony from all the attention the social media campaign had received.

“Are you who I read about on the news?” Pink asked Anthony. “Do you want to come sing something?”

Anthony belted out Pink’s “Perfect” in front of a stadium of thousands, and the artist was clearly taken back by the girl’s passion.