Pink's Daughter Is So Over Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank

Pink and Carey Hart’s 6-year-old daughter, Willow, is too sharp for Jimmy Kimmel’s Halloween prank.

Every Halloween, Kimmel encourages parents to tell their kids after the spooky holiday that they ate all of their candy. This year, Hart tried to convince his daughter, saying he had a couple beers the night before and “accidentally” ate all the candy. But little Willow wasn’t having it.

“You promise?” she said in the video. “You don’t, do you? So I don’t believe you.”

Pink told Channing Tatum, Kimmel’s guest host while he is away spending time with his son whose heart surgery was recently postponed, that Willow is “so smart” and “knows what’s going on” because Hart frequently tries to pull pranks on her.

Before the candy challenge went down, Pink, Hart and their family dressed as characters from Disney Channel’s “Descendants.”

