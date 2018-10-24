Disney Is Actually In Talks For A 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Reboot

“Pirates of the Caribbean” may not be walking the plank just yet.

Disney is “exploring” what’s being called a “reboot” of the franchise, and it’s in early talks with “Deadpool” screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to pen the script, Deadline reported Tuesday.

Jerry Bruckheimer would return as producer, the entertainment site said.

No deal has been finalized, however, and Disney had no comment, Variety noted.

The last entry, 2017′s “Dead Men Tell No Tales” earned the least domestically ($172.5 million) by far of the franchise’s five films but still hauled in a robust $622.3 million internationally.

Overall, the series has raked in $4.5 billion worldwide since it launched in 2003.

Yahoo Magazines PYC

So it wouldn’t be shocking if another swashbuckler should materialize ― with or without Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow, the drunken pirate who has appeared in all five.