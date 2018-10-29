Jewish Group Tells Trump To Stay Away From Pittsburgh: 'You Are Not Welcome'

The leaders of a progressive Jewish organization in Pittsburgh said President Donald Trump should not visit the city as it mourns the 11 people murdered in a mass shooting at a synagogue until he changes his tone.

“President Trump, you are not welcome in Pittsburgh until you fully denounce white nationalism,” the leaders of the local chapter of Bend the Arc wrote, adding:

“For the past three years, your words and your policies have emboldened a growing white nationalist movement. You yourself called the murderer evil, but yesterday’s violence is the direct culmination of your influence.”

The group said Trump’s rhetoric had not only led to attacks on Jewish people, but also “deliberately undermined the safety of people of color, Muslims, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.”

The organization also demanded that Trump “stop targeting and endangering all minorities,” “cease your assault on immigrants and refugees” and “commit yourself to compassionate, democratic policies that recognize the dignity of all of us.”