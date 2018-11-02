The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, remembering the 11 people killed in last week’s synagogue shooting, topped Friday’s front page with opening words from the traditional kaddish mourner’s prayer in Hebrew.

The words translate to: “May his great name grow exalted and sanctified.”

"Magnified and sanctified be Your name"



These are the first words of the Jewish mourners' prayer, which will be recited tonight on the first Sabbath since the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting. pic.twitter.com/LJPsKdlWRQ — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) November 2, 2018

“We felt it was appropriate,” executive editor David Shribman told HuffPost of the front page.

The mourner’s prayer will be recited on Friday night, the first Sabbath since an anti-Semitic gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday in what authorities have called a hate-fueled attack on strangers.

The accused shooter pleaded not guilty on Thursday to federal murder and hate crimes charges that could place him on death row if convicted. The gunman reportedly screamed “all Jews must die” when he entered the synagogue in what became the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history.

Earlier this week, the Post-Gazette commemorated the victims of the synagogue shooting by printing their names on the front page.

On today's frontpage, we remember the 11 victims of the Squirrel Hill synagogue massacre.



Learn more about the victims here: https://t.co/dze646cy20 pic.twitter.com/FiJyn18Wmc — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) October 29, 2018

People on social media commented on Friday’s powerful front page.

Pittsburgh Post Gazette uses The Kaddish as its banner headline on the first Sabbath since the attack. Powerful. pic.twitter.com/33VuNxzUgI — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) November 2, 2018

The headline of today's Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is composed of the opening words of the Kaddish, the Hebrew prayer recited by Jewish mourners. A beautiful gesture. pic.twitter.com/dezvABehhg — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) November 2, 2018