Pizza Hut Plan To Bring 'Black Mirror' Prediction To Life Freaks Folks Out

Pizza Hut plans to turn a slice of the dystopian “Black Mirror” universe into a reality, and it’s too much for some folks online to handle.

The restaurant chain unveiled an artist’s concept for a driverless pizza delivery vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday:

Introducing the first Pizza Hut fully autonomous delivery concept vehicle. Excited for our future with @Toyota #CES2018 pic.twitter.com/YGNQUgijha — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) January 8, 2018

But people on Twitter compared it with an autonomous vehicle that the fictional Fences Pizza uses in “Black Mirror’s” fourth-season episode “Crocodile.”

The Netflix series features a scene in which the van is involved in a traffic crash that results in next-level carnage.

The official “Black Mirror” account tweeted this in response to Pizza Hut’s concept:

We know how this goes. https://t.co/1nTDxuOrlD — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) January 8, 2018

Other Twitter users were just as surprised:

I think tf not pic.twitter.com/f1ntJqBMLK — Murna (@taniO__O) January 8, 2018

This literally caused three murders in Black Mirror.



KEEP IT. https://t.co/rPzTIQRy0x — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) January 8, 2018

yeah my pedestrian days are over... l’m never walking the street again https://t.co/m3V1VwRluD — Kelly K (@kllysl) January 8, 2018

Didn't anyone in Pizza Hut watch Black Mirror? Lol https://t.co/9irF1LR3fd — Polluxa (@polluxa) January 9, 2018

I can't help but think there were better weeks for Pizza Hut to announce this. Like, for instance, not the same week as a Black Mirror episode involving an autonomous pizza truck. https://t.co/5beRnjPhk6 — Craig Schaefer (@craig_schaefer) January 9, 2018

Pizza Hut: doing design wrong since 2018 pic.twitter.com/HsFqw95fbR — So Smart, Much Genius 🧠 (@RODIem01) January 9, 2018

this is so black mirror — .-. .- ..-. .- . .-.. .- 🌎 (@1953x1986x2019) January 8, 2018

Toyota is developing the so-called e-palette delivery vehicle. It will be adaptable for other companies’ delivery needs ― including those of Amazon, Mazda and Uber, according to a statement. Testing is expected to begin in 2020.