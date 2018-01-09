ENTERTAINMENT
Pizza Hut Plan To Bring 'Black Mirror' Prediction To Life Freaks Folks Out

Pizza Hut plans to turn a slice of the dystopian “Black Mirror” universe into a reality, and it’s too much for some folks online to handle.

The restaurant chain unveiled an artist’s concept for a driverless pizza delivery vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday:

But people on Twitter compared it with an autonomous vehicle that the fictional Fences Pizza uses in “Black Mirror’s” fourth-season episode “Crocodile.”

The Netflix series features a scene in which the van is involved in a traffic crash that results in next-level carnage.

The official “Black Mirror” account tweeted this in response to Pizza Hut’s concept:

Other Twitter users were just as surprised:

Toyota is developing the so-called e-palette delivery vehicle. It will be adaptable for other companies’ delivery needs ― including those of Amazon, Mazda and Uber, according to a statement. Testing is expected to begin in 2020.

Check out the trailer for “Crocodile” below:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
