Pizza Hut Plan To Bring 'Black Mirror' Prediction To Life Freaks Folks Out

Pizza Hut plans to turn a slice of the dystopian “Black Mirror” universe into a reality, and it’s too much for some folks online to handle.
The restaurant chain unveiled an artist’s concept for a driverless pizza delivery vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday:
But people on Twitter compared it with an autonomous vehicle that the fictional Fences Pizza uses in “Black Mirror’s” fourth-season episode “Crocodile.”
The Netflix series features a scene in which the van is involved in a traffic crash that results in next-level carnage.
The official “Black Mirror” account tweeted this in response to Pizza Hut’s concept:
Other Twitter users were just as surprised:
Toyota is developing the so-called e-palette delivery vehicle. It will be adaptable for other companies’ delivery needs ― including those of Amazon, Mazda and Uber, according to a statement. Testing is expected to begin in 2020.
Check out the trailer for “Crocodile” below: