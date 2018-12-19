Two advocacy groups have banded together to raise money to send Christmas presents to children in the migrant caravan with a sooty twist: For every donation they receive for a refugee child, they’re sending a piece of coal to President Donald Trump.

Launched by Planting Peace and Occupy Democrats, the campaign began in an effort to dispel the myths proliferated by the president about the group, according to Planting Peace’s president, Aaron Jackson.

“Donald Trump has called the caravan hardcore killers, hardened criminals, MS-13, ISIS and even went as far as calling them invaders,” said Jackson in a statement to HuffPost.

“His words could not be further from the truth. I have found the refugees to be kind, humble and grateful. And their stories are horrific and need to be heard,” he said.