7 Plus Size Clothing Subscription Boxes For Curvy Women

We’re living in an era of thinking inside the box, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

With the rise of runway-to-closet online retailers, it’s no surprise that more and more consumers are ditching their weekend shopping trips in favor of online destinations that bring the latest trends right to their front door. The problem? Many of them aren’t size inclusive.

Though it’s a problem curvy ladies know all-too-well, that doesn’t mean it’s okay. That’s why we’ve rounded up a list of seven plus size clothing subscription boxes that cater to curvy shoppers. Take a look below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

Sizes: 14 to 28

Average Price: $20 styling fee that’s credited toward any purchases + average of $55 per garment. If you decide to buy all 5 pieces in your box, you get a 25% discount.

With Dia, you get five hand-picked pieces from a stylist who’s familiar with your “style profile.” They pay attention to your shape, style and budget while curating your box from more than 1,000 looks. In the end, you pay only for what you love and send back the styles you don’t.

Sizes: 10 to 32

Average Price: Free for the first 30 days, but memberships range from $50/month for 1 item out at-a-time to $95/month for 3 items out at-a-time.

Gwynnie Bee is a wardrobe rental service that provides free shipping, unlimited exchanges. If you like what you try, keep it and you’ll pay less than retail price. It’s basically like Rent The Runway, but for curvy gals.

Sizes: 0 to 32W (XS to 3X)

Average Price: $20 styling fee that’s credited toward any purchases + average of $55 per garment. If you decide to buy all 5 pieces in your box, you get a 25% discount.

Getting your custom style box from Stitch Fix is as easy as 1,2,3 ― literally. Fill out a style profile with your size and price points, your personal stylist will send you 5 hand-selected pieces to try before you buy (no subscription required), and you keep what you want and return what you don’t. Shipping is free both ways.

Sizes: 30A to 46G in bras, XS to 4X in panties

Average Price: $40/month

AdoreMe is an exclusively online lingerie brand designed by women, for women to inspire confidence for every body type and size. They offer a monthly subscription service where you can get quality lingerie sets for discounted prices. Plus, they offer inclusive sizing in drop-dead-sexy styles.

Sizes: XS to 3X (0 to 24W)

Average Price: $20 styling fee + average of $50 to $100 per garment

Wantable delivers the latest trends in 5 to 7 garments and accessories to your doorstep so you can try before you buy. You get 5 days to try on your items before returning what you don’t want. You get billed for what you keep, but the styling fee is applied toward your final purchase.

Sizes: 0 to 28

Average Price: $25 styling fee that goes toward any purchases + cost of items you keep. If you decide to buy all 5 pieces in your box, you get a 20% discount.

Stylogic stylists handpick every order based on preferences ― and your feedback means their choices only get better with every box. They partner with popular brands to develop items exclusively for Stylogic, which means you’re getting unique styles you know you’ll love. Plus, they customize your box for your budget so you’re getting items within your price range.

Sizes: 14 to 28

Average Price: $25 styling fee that goes toward any purchases + cost of items you keep.

Plvsh is an online personal styling service that caters to plus size women who demand quality, fit and sophistication from their clothes. Their pieces are at a higher price point, but they’re quality pieces that are considered investments. Complete a style profile, including likes, dislikes and aesthetic. You’re assigned a personal stylist to interact with, who sends you a box with 5 pieces. You have 5 days to try on all of your clothes. Keep what you want, return what you don’t.