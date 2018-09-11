HUFFPOST FINDS
09/11/2018 12:14 pm ET

11 Plus-Size Faux Leather Skirts That'll Fit Just Right

Flattering leather pencil skirts, pleated skirts, mini skirts, and wrap skirts for curves.
By Brittany Nims

From pinafore dresses perfect for layering, to leopard print coats and jackets that make a statement, there are plenty of fall fashion trends to love this season. 

This summer we saw the triumphant return of the classic ’90s denim mini skirt. Thanks to fall’s dropping temperatures, darker colors and layered looks, we’re now seeing store shelves stocked with denim’s moodier counterpart, the faux leather skirt.

It’s another example of how designers and stylists are utilizing mixed fabrics and textures, just like with linen dresses for summer, velvet home decor and tasseled jewelry. We love the idea of mixing and matching a leather skirt with a silk ruched tank or an oversized wool sweater with suede boots. 

Because the 68 percent of American women who wear above a size 14 deserve trendy clothing stores that carry their size, we’ve rounded up our favorite faux leather skirts for curvy gals.

Take a look below at the 11 plus-size faux leather skirts that’ll fit like a glove:

  • 1 Loft Faux Leather Wrap Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 16 to 26<br>Get it <a href="https://www.loft.com/loft-plus-faux-leather-wrap-skirt/477939" target="_b
    Loft
    Sizes: 16 to 26
    Get it here.
  • 2 Eloquii Studio Faux Leather Pencil Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 28<br>Get it <a href="https://www.eloquii.com/studio-faux-leather-pencil-skirt/1200819.html?dwv
    Eloquii
    Sizes: 14 to 28
    Get it here
  • 3 Addition Elle Mix Media Pencil Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 12 to 26<br>Get it <a href="https://www.additionelle.com/en-us/mix-media-pencil-skirt---michel-studio
    Addition Elle
    Sizes: 12 to 26
    Get it here
  • 4 Eloquii Studio Faux Leather Trumpet Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 28<br>Get it <a href="https://www.eloquii.com/studio-faux-leather-trumpet-skirt/1195504.html?dw
    Eloquii
    Sizes: 14 to 28
    Get it here
  • 5 Forever21 Plus Size Faux Leather Mini Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0X to 3X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/PLUS/plus_size-main/200
    Forever21
    Sizes: 0X to 3X
    Get it here
  • 6 City Chic Faux Leather Mini Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 16 to 24<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/city-chic-faux-leather-miniskirt-plus-size/4
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 16 to 24
    Get it here
  • 7 Lane Bryant Faux Leather Ruffle Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 12 to 28<br>Get it <a href="https://www.lanebryant.com/faux-leather-ruffle-skirt/prd-352085" target="
    Lane Bryant
    Sizes: 12 to 28
    Get it here.
  • 8 Eloquii Studio Faux Leather Pleated Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 28<br>Get it <a href="https://www.eloquii.com/studio-faux-leather-pleated-skirt/1193284.html?dw
    Eloquii
    Sizes: 14 to 28
    Get it here
  • 9 Target Wild Fable Zip Front Burgundy Faux Leather Mini Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 1X to 4X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/women-s-plus-size-zip-front-faux-leather-mini-sk
    Target
    Sizes: 1X to 4X
    Get it here
  • 10 ASOS DESIGN Curve Sculpt Me Leather Mini Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 12 to 24<br>Get it <a href="https://us.asos.com/asos-curve/asos-design-curve-sculpt-me-leather-look-m
    ASOS
    Sizes: 12 to 24
    Get it here
  • 11 City Chic Pleather Pleat Skirt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 24<br>Get it <a href="http://www.citychiconline.com/product-126008black-skirt-pleather-pleat" t
    City Chic
    Sizes: 14 to 24
    Get it here

