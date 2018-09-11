11 Plus-Size Faux Leather Skirts That'll Fit Just Right

From pinafore dresses perfect for layering, to leopard print coats and jackets that make a statement, there are plenty of fall fashion trends to love this season.
This summer we saw the triumphant return of the classic ’90s denim mini skirt. Thanks to fall’s dropping temperatures, darker colors and layered looks, we’re now seeing store shelves stocked with denim’s moodier counterpart, the faux leather skirt.
It’s another example of how designers and stylists are utilizing mixed fabrics and textures, just like with linen dresses for summer, velvet home decor and tasseled jewelry. We love the idea of mixing and matching a leather skirt with a silk ruched tank or an oversized wool sweater with suede boots.
Because the 68 percent of American women who wear above a size 14 deserve trendy clothing stores that carry their size, we’ve rounded up our favorite faux leather skirts for curvy gals.
Take a look below at the 11 plus-size faux leather skirts that’ll fit like a glove:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.