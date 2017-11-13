HUFFPOST FINDS
11/13/2017 04:09 pm ET

25 Plus-Size Holiday Dresses That'll Sleigh This Season

So much velvet 😍

By Brittany Nims

Whether you’re hosting a dinner at home, attending a work holiday party, or need a dress that’ll effortlessly transition from gift giving to champagne popping, ’tis the season for tulle and sequins.

The beautiful @glitterandlazers in our NOIR Amelie Dress and Drama Sleeve Coat 🌹✨ #XOQ

A post shared by ELOQUII (@eloquii) on

Ready your heels and your favorite festive jewelry. Here, we’ve found some of our favorite plus-size holiday dresses that’ll completely sleigh the holiday season. From Eloquii’s plus-size formalwear line featuring Tess Holliday, to on-sale finds from Nordstrom Rack, there’s something here for every style and budget.

Check out our 25 favorites below:

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Fashion Style Holidays
25 Plus-Size Holiday Dresses That'll Sleigh This Season

CONVERSATIONS