25 Plus-Size Holiday Dresses That'll Sleigh This Season

Whether you’re hosting a dinner at home, attending a work holiday party, or need a dress that’ll effortlessly transition from gift giving to champagne popping, ’tis the season for tulle and sequins.
Ready your heels and your favorite festive jewelry. Here, we’ve found some of our favorite plus-size holiday dresses that’ll completely sleigh the holiday season. From Eloquii’s plus-size formalwear line featuring Tess Holliday, to on-sale finds from Nordstrom Rack, there’s something here for every style and budget.
Check out our 25 favorites below:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS