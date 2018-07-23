HUFFPOST FINDS
07/23/2018 03:16 pm ET

16 Plus-Size Linen Dresses That Don't Look Like Baggy Shirts

Linen maxis, wrap dresses, and tie-strap dresses for curvy gals.
headshot
By Brittany Nims

Linen is the fabric of the season. Though there are plenty of linen sheets, linen jumpsuits and even linen curtains to satisfy your lust for the crispy fabric, it’s a bit harder to find well-made linen dresses for curvy ladies.

Though options from Reformation are classy and gorgeous, most of their selection isn’t carried above a size 12, smaller than the average American woman’s clothing size. Destinations like Eloquii and Modcloth are trendy, reliable, and size inclusive, but don’t always have the minimally designed basics you’re looking for, like a classic, summery linen dress.

That’s why we’ve pulled together a collection of stylish linen dresses that don’t look like shapeless, oversized t-shirts. Check out our 16 favorites below

  • 1 J.Crew Button-Back Linen Shift Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XXS to 3X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.jcrew.com/us/p/womens_category/dresses/day/buttonback-linen-
    JCrew
    Sizes: XXS to 3X
    Get it here
  • 2 Reformation Sally Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to 3X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.thereformation.com/products/diego-dress" target="_blank">here
    Reformation
    Sizes: XS to 3X
    Get it here
  • 3 Fame And Partners Fox Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0 to 22<br>Get it <a href="https://www.fameandpartners.com/dresses/dress-the-fox-dress-1719?clr=365"
    Fame and Partners
    Sizes: 0 to 22
    Get it here
  • 4 Modcloth Palava Made Memorable Linen Midi Dress In Tropical
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S to 3X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.modcloth.com/shop/dresses/palava-made-memorable-linen-midi-dre
    Modcloth
    Sizes: S to 3X
    Get it here
  • 5 Forever21 Plus Size Linen-Blend Maxi Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 1X to 3X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/PLUS/plus_size-dresses-
    Forever21
    Sizes: 1X to 3X
    Get it here
  • 6 Target Wrap Button Linen Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XXL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/women-s-wrap-button-linen-dress-mossimo-153-tan
    Target
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Get it here
  • 7 Asos Design Curve Linen Button Through Maxi Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 12 to 28<br>Get it <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos-curve/asos-design-curve-linen-button-through-maxi
    ASOS
    Sizes: 12 to 28
    Get it here
  • 8 Express Striped Cut-Out Linen-Blend Midi Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 18<br>Get it <a href="https://www.express.com/clothing/women/striped-cut-out-linen-blend-midi-d
    Express
    Sizes: 00 to 18
    Get it here
  • 9 Gal Meets Glam Abigail Painted Aster Fit & Flare Sundress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 10 to 20<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/gal-meets-glam-collection-abigail-painted-as
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 10 to 20
    Get it here
  • 10 Asos Design Curve Cami Wrap Linen Slip Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 12 to 28<br>Get it <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos-curve/asos-design-curve-cami-wrap-linen-maxi-slip
    ASOS
    Sizes: 12 to 28
    Get it here
  • 11 Natural Linen Dress from linenbees
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XXS to 3X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/566557143/natural-linen-dress-womens-sundre
    Etsy // linenbees
    Sizes: XXS to 3X
    Get it here
  • 12 Gal Meets Glam Colleen Polka Dot Off The Shoulder Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2 to 20<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/gal-meets-glam-collection-colleen-polka-dot-o
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 2 to 20
    Get it here
  • 13 Asos Design Curve Linen Bow Tie Side Wrap Mini Sundress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 12 to 28<br>Get it <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos-curve/asos-design-curve-linen-bow-tie-side-wrap-m
    ASOS
    Sizes: 12 to 28
    Get it here
  • 14 Ashley Stewart Striped Ruffle Linen Maxi Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 12 to 32<br>Get it <a href="https://www.ashleystewart.com/striped-ruffle-linen-maxi-dress/010-83555M.
    Ashley Stewart
    Sizes: 12 to 32
    Get it here
  • 15 Rachel Roy Kate Stripe Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 24<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/rachel-rachel-roy-kate-stripe-dress-plus-siz
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 14 to 24
    Get it here
  • 16 Linen High-Low Babydoll Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 1X to 4X<br>Get it <a href="http://www.vividlinen.com/product_package.php?mid=1231&amp;cid=3" target=
    Vivid Linen
    Sizes: 1X to 4X
    Get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Style Shoppable Beauty Plus Size
16 Plus-Size Linen Dresses That Don't Look Like Baggy Shirts
CONVERSATIONS