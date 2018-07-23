16 Plus-Size Linen Dresses That Don't Look Like Baggy Shirts

Linen is the fabric of the season. Though there are plenty of linen sheets, linen jumpsuits and even linen curtains to satisfy your lust for the crispy fabric, it’s a bit harder to find well-made linen dresses for curvy ladies.

Though options from Reformation are classy and gorgeous, most of their selection isn’t carried above a size 12, smaller than the average American woman’s clothing size. Destinations like Eloquii and Modcloth are trendy, reliable, and size inclusive, but don’t always have the minimally designed basics you’re looking for, like a classic, summery linen dress.

That’s why we’ve pulled together a collection of stylish linen dresses that don’t look like shapeless, oversized t-shirts. Check out our 16 favorites below:

1 J.Crew Button-Back Linen Shift Dress JCrew Sizes : XXS to 3X

Get it : XXS to 3XGet it here

2 Reformation Sally Dress Reformation Sizes : XS to 3X

Get it : XS to 3XGet it here

3 Fame And Partners Fox Dress Fame and Partners Sizes : 0 to 22

Get it : 0 to 22Get it here

4 Modcloth Palava Made Memorable Linen Midi Dress In Tropical Modcloth Sizes : S to 3X

Get it : S to 3XGet it here

5 Forever21 Plus Size Linen-Blend Maxi Dress Forever21 Sizes : 1X to 3X

Get it : 1X to 3XGet it here

6 Target Wrap Button Linen Dress Target Sizes : XS to XXL

Get it : XS to XXLGet it here

7 Asos Design Curve Linen Button Through Maxi Dress ASOS Sizes : 12 to 28

Get it : 12 to 28Get it here

8 Express Striped Cut-Out Linen-Blend Midi Dress Express Sizes : 00 to 18

Get it : 00 to 18Get it here

9 Gal Meets Glam Abigail Painted Aster Fit & Flare Sundress Nordstrom Sizes : 10 to 20

Get it : 10 to 20Get it here

10 Asos Design Curve Cami Wrap Linen Slip Dress ASOS Sizes : 12 to 28

Get it : 12 to 28Get it here

11 Natural Linen Dress from linenbees Etsy // linenbees Sizes : XXS to 3X

Get it : XXS to 3XGet it here

12 Gal Meets Glam Colleen Polka Dot Off The Shoulder Dress Nordstrom Sizes : 2 to 20

Get it : 2 to 20Get it here

13 Asos Design Curve Linen Bow Tie Side Wrap Mini Sundress ASOS Sizes : 12 to 28

Get it : 12 to 28Get it here

14 Ashley Stewart Striped Ruffle Linen Maxi Dress Ashley Stewart Sizes : 12 to 32

Get it : 12 to 32Get it here

15 Rachel Roy Kate Stripe Dress Nordstrom Sizes : 14 to 24

Get it : 14 to 24Get it here

16 Linen High-Low Babydoll Dress Vivid Linen Sizes: 1X to 4X

Get it : 1X to 4XGet it here