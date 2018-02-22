HUFFPOST FINDS
02/22/2018 01:56 pm ET

These Stunning Plus-Size Swimsuits With Underwire Are Here To Lift You Up

Get the support you need.
By Brittany Nims

Though we believe that every body is a bikini body, your swimsuit top might not feel the same, especially if you have a larger chest. 

Trying on swimsuits is frustrating as is. For curvy ladies with big boobs, it’s downright discouraging to go to a store and find nothing in your size that will give your curves the support they need. 

Plus-size ladies deserve better, which is why we’ve pulled together a list of stunning swimsuits with underwire, designed to lift you up and support you where you need it most.

Take a look below at our favorite swimwear with underwire bras:

  • 1 GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Prairie Underwire Bikini
    Swimsuits For All
    Sizes: 10 to 26. 
    Get it here.
  • 2 ASOS Curve Underwire Hook And Eye Bikini Top
    ASOS
    Sizes: 38D to 42G
    Get it here
  • 3 Sandy Sentiments One-Piece Swuimsuit
    Modcloth
    Sizes: XS to 4X
    Get it here
  • 4 Cactus V-Neck Tankini Top
    Addition Elle
    Sizes: X to 4X
    Get it here
  • 5 Striped Floral Print Push-Up Bikini Top
    Torrid
    Sizes: 10 to 30
    Get it here
  • 6 Mastermind Kandinsky Underwire Swimsuit
    Swimsuits For All
    Sizes: 6 to 24
    Get it here
  • 7 Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Meknes Underwire Swimsuit
    Swimsuits For All
    Sizes: 4 to 22
    Get it here
  • 8 Madame Coax Underwire Bikini
    Swimsuits For All
    Sizes: 6 to 24
    Get it here
  • 9 Waterfront Flaunt Bikini Top
    Modcloth
    Sizes: XS to 4X
    Get it here
  • 10 Cactus Long Line Underwire Bikini Top
    Addition Elle
    Sizes: X to 4X
    Get it here
  • 11 Multicolor Floral Stripe Underwire Bikini Top
    Torrid
    Sizes: 10 to 30
    Get it here
  • 12 Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Taza Underwire Bikini
    Swimsuits For All
    Sizes: 6 to 22
    Get it here
  • 13 Cactus Underwire Halter Bikini Top With Crochet
    Addition Elle
    Sizes: X to 4X
    Get it here
  • 14 Mastermind Sussex Underwire Swimsuit
    Swimsuits For All
    Sizes: 6 to 24
    Get it here
  • 15 Celebrity Tillary Underwire Bikini
    Swimsuits For All
    Sizes: 6 to 24
    Get it here
  • 16 Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Boss Underwire Swimsuit
    Swimsuits For All
    Sizes: 4 to 24
    Get it here
  • 17 Need I Say Shore Bustier Bikini Top
    Modcloth
    Sizes: XS to 4X
    Get it here
  • 18 Starry Print Caged Push-Up Balconette Bikini Top
    Torrid
    Sizes: 10 to 30
    Get it here
  • 19 Cactus Sweetheart Underwire Bikini Top
    Addition Elle
    Sizes: X to 4X
    Get it here
  • 20 Simply Yours Panelled Bandeau Swimsuit
    Simply Be
    Sizes: 34D to 42I
    Get it here
  • 21 Black & Ivory Scalloped Tankini
    Torrid
    Sizes: 10 to 30
    Get it here

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Shoppable Plus Size
These Stunning Plus-Size Swimsuits With Underwire Are Here To Lift You Up
CONVERSATIONS