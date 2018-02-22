Though we believe that every body is a bikini body, your swimsuit top might not feel the same, especially if you have a larger chest.
Trying on swimsuits is frustrating as is. For curvy ladies with big boobs, it’s downright discouraging to go to a store and find nothing in your size that will give your curves the support they need.
Plus-size ladies deserve better, which is why we’ve pulled together a list of stunning swimsuits with underwire, designed to lift you up and support you where you need it most.
Take a look below at our favorite swimwear with underwire bras:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.