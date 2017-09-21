Man Tries To Facebook-Shame Police For Bad Parking. It Hilariously Backfires.

They do say that people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

A man in Dumfries, Scotland, learned that lesson the hard way after he used Facebook to shame his local police department over some bad parking.

Callum Smith shared this snap of a Dumfries Galloway Police Division patrol vehicle that had been parked partially outside its designated space at a Tesco grocery store lot on Saturday:

“Some parking at tescos Dumfries tonight,” he sarcastically captioned the post.

It didn’t go viral, however, until the police department trawled through his other photographs on the website and used one of them against him to clap back in style:

Smith appeared to appreciate the burn: