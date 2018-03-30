Police Chief Releases New, Graphic Videos Of Alton Sterling Shooting

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul released four previously unseen videos of the 2016 shooting death of 37-year-old black man Alton Sterling.

“The videos you will see and hear are graphic and shocking to the conscience,” Paul said at a press conference on Friday evening.

The graphic videos show Baton Rouge Parish police Officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II confronting Sterling, 37, outside the Triple S Food Mart on July 5, 2016. The officers, Paul said, were responding to a call about a man with a gun.

“I’m going to shoot you in your fucking head,” Officer Salamoni can be heard saying in the video.

Warning: The videos below are graphic and disturbing to watch.

BREAKING: This is the body camera video from Baton Rouge police Officer Blane Salamoni, who shot & killed Alton Sterling. It was just aired by @WAFB - Officer Salamoni was fires today, he refused to answer all questions at his disciplinary hearing, on the advice of his attorney pic.twitter.com/ZiLR8e8ZmR — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) March 30, 2018

This is part 2 pic.twitter.com/o3SlBcd2Qs — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) March 30, 2018

Salamoni had claimed Sterling reached for a gun. He shot Sterling a total of six times. Authorities said the officers found a loaded revolver in Sterling’s pocket.

“We have two officers involved in one incident, two different perspectives, and they perceived the threat differently [and] one officer did not follow tactics or training,” the police chief said of the shooting.

Disciplinary hearings for the officers, which concluded Friday, resulted in a three-day suspension for Officer Lake, Paul said.

As it relates to conduct and behavior of Officer Salamoni, “a violation of use of force has been sustained,” Paul said. “Officer Blane Salamoni has been terminated from the Baton Rouge Police Department as of today.”

“My finding is based on the actions of the officers,” Paul said. “These actions were not minor deviations from policy as they contributed to the outcome that resulted in the death of another human being ... Officer Howie Lake answered all of the questions that was presented during the hearing. On the advice of his attorney, Officer [Blane] Salamoni chose not to answer any of our questions.”

The release of the videos comes just four days after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced his office would not pursue charges against Lake or Salamoni, who are white.

“Both officers acted in a reasonable and justified manner in the shooting death of Mr. Sterling,” the prosecutor said.

The Advocate Alton Sterling is seen in an undated photo released after his death.

According to the police chief, the recordings released Friday are from two police body cameras, a dashboard camera and a store surveillance camera.

Attorneys for Sterling’s family demanded the release of the videos last year when the Justice Department declined to pursue federal civil rights charges against the officers.

Landry on Monday said Sterling was shot because he resisted arrest, something Paul addressed during his press conference Friday.

“Policing isn’t easy,” Paul said. “Treat our police officers with the respect that they deserve … Please stop resisting. Stop running. When a police officer gives you direction, listen … please, it’s important.”

It’s unclear whether other evidentiary items, including audio recordings and eyewitness statements, will be released.

This post will be updated when all videos become available.