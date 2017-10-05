Police Investigate Reports Of Las Vegas Gunman Booking Hotels Near Other Concerts

Police are investigating recent reports that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock sought out hotel rooms in Chicago and Boston, prompting speculation that the gunman was planning multiple attacks across the country.

A Chicago law enforcement official said that Paddock had reserved a room at the Blackstone Hotel starting Aug. 1, which was two days before the Lollapalooza festival began, according to USA Today. Paddock booked a second room there on Aug. 3.

Anonymous sources gave TMZ similar information.

The Blackstone Hotel told HuffPost that there was “no guest under that name who stayed at our hotel in August during the Lollapalooza music festival,” but did “confirm that a reservation was made under the name Stephen Paddock.” The hotel noted that “authorities have not confirmed that this is the same person as the Las Vegas shooter” and said they were “cooperating with the authorities on this matter.”

The Lollapalooza music festival was held across the street from the hotel in Grant Park during that August week.

A post shared by The Blackstone Hotel (@theblackstonehotel) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

The Chicago Police Department gave a statement to HuffPost indicating that they “are aware of the media reports and have been in communication with our federal partners.”

“As you saw earlier this week the city conducts extensive public safety planning and training around major events, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, to ensure public safety,” the Chicago police said.

The Boston Police Department echoed these sentiments in telling HuffPost that they too were “aware of the media reports” regarding Paddock booking rooms in other hotels near concerts and are also in contact with their “local and federal law enforcement partners here and in Las Vegas.”

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is the lead investigating agency, therefore, all further inquires should be directed to them,” the Boston police added.

NBC News reported Paddock was looking for hotels near Boston’s Fenway Park.