This Uniformed 'Police Rabbit' Is Making The Internet Hop With Joy

Behold this adorable rabbit dressed in a police uniform — complete with tiny handcuffs and its very own badge.

Surrey Police in southeast England shared the photograph of the animal at the Edenbridge & Oxted Agricultural Show on Facebook on Monday:

The police department lightheartedly claimed the rabbit was a “new recruit” who would “assist in searching small and confined spaces.” It also asked its followers if they had what it took to become “a Police Rabbit Handler.”

Some people believed the joke post, forcing the police to later clarify that the creature was just a visitor and “not our latest recruit in the pursuit of sniffing out crime.”