Sen. Cory Gardner Rips Jeff Sessions' Weed Reversal, Threatens To Hold Up DOJ Nominees

Three days after California legalized the use of recreational marijuana, Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday indicated he intends to reverse an Obama-era federal policy that discouraged federal prosecution of the drug in states where it was legal.

Lawmakers in states that have legalized the drug for medical and/or recreational purposes reacted negatively to the news, many of them calling out Sessions’ inconsistency on states’ rights.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), whose state legalized recreational use of the drug in 2012, called out the attorney general in a fiery speech on the Senate floor Thursday, claiming Sessions has gone back on a private assurance he gave before his confirmation at the Justice Department.

Gardner also railed against the Trump administration’s habit of making drastic policy changes on a dime.

“One tweet later, one policy later ― a complete reversal of what many of us on the Hill were told before the confirmation,” he said. “Without any notification, conversation or dialogue with Congress, completely reversed.”

Sen. Cory Gardner angrily responds to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' memo on marijuana policy. "One tweet later, one policy later, a complete reversal of what many of us on the Hill were told before the confirmation." https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/J4RZmkVM8U — ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2018

“This must be left up to the states,” Gardner had tweeted earlier, adding that he is “prepared to take all steps necessary,” including holding up Justice Department nominees, until Sessions stands down.

This reported action directly contradicts what Attorney General Sessions told me prior to his confirmation. With no prior notice to Congress, the Justice Department has trampled on the will of the voters in CO and other states. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 4, 2018

I am prepared to take all steps necessary, including holding DOJ nominees, until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 4, 2018

Colorado has so far collected over half a billion dollars in cannabis tax revenue. The funds have become essential for lawmakers as they seek to patch holes in the state budget.

Other lawmakers ― Democrats, Republicans and independents alike ― also reacted negatively to Thursday’s news. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) called Sessions’ act “disruptive” and “regrettable”:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) called it a “direct attack on patients”:

This reported decision is a direct attack on patients. Parents should be able to give their kids the medicine they need without fear of prosecution. Veterans should be able to come home from combat and use the medicine they need without fear of prosecution. https://t.co/ra43TqWsQE — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 4, 2018

This is about public health. You can join me in fighting back by calling for support for my bill, the CARERS Act, which keeps the federal government out of the way when doctors and patients decide that medical marijuana is the best treatment for them. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 4, 2018

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) pledged to “vigorously defend our state’s laws against undue federal infringement”:

Make no mistake: As we have told the Department of Justice ever since I-502 was passed in 2012, we will vigorously defend our state’s laws against undue federal infringement. https://t.co/R3jJrncN9X pic.twitter.com/uM48hVH26q — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 4, 2018

In Massachusetts, which only recently legalized the drug, the state’s Cannabis Control Commission said its role of fulfilling the will of the voters “remains the same.”

.@MA_Cannabis statement regarding anticipated repeal of @TheJusticeDept Cole memo which has allowed cannabis industry to go forward despite federal laws against it. #mapoli pic.twitter.com/LQnQP2UeCM — Steve Brown (@WBURSteve) January 4, 2018

In Vermont, where the state legislature is expected to vote early this year to legalize the drug, lawmakers declined Thursday to delay that decision in spite of the news from Washington.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also called out Sessions on Twitter:

No, Attorney General Sessions. Marijuana is not the same as heroin. No one who has seriously studied the issue believes that. Quite the contrary. We should allow states the right to move toward the decriminalization of marijuana, not reverse the progress that has been made. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 4, 2018

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) suggested the Trump administration would do better to focus on the opioid epidemic:

We have an opioids epidemic. But there is no such thing as a marijuana epidemic. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 4, 2018

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) also angrily voiced his dissent.

Dear Attorney General Jeff Sessions and @TheJusticeDept: Let me give you a list of things more important for federal prosecutors and federal law enforcement to pursue other than marijuana:



1. Basically anything. https://t.co/ctyJui7g4c — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 4, 2018

AG Jeff Sessions apparently wants to take America back to the 1920s. Prohibition didn't work then and it will not work now. Congress needs to pass sensible laws to prevent a monumental waste of precious federal resources chasing Americans who use #cannabis. #thursdaythoughts https://t.co/GP3qPyKIve — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 4, 2018

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) also called out President Donald Trump for breaking his promise to uphold states’ rights.

Trump promised to let states set marijuana policies. Now he's breaking that promise so Jeff Sessions can pursue his extremist anti-marijuana crusade. https://t.co/EhxfVdC3so — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) January 4, 2018

Wyden’s colleague, Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) went a step further, calling Sessions’ move “perhaps one of the stupidest decisions the Attorney General has made” and noting that it directly contradicts a Trump campaign promise:

This is outrageous. Going against the majority of Americans—including a majority of Republican voters—who want the federal government to stay out of the way is perhaps one of the stupidest decisions the Attorney General has made. https://t.co/favJUDVBiA — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) January 4, 2018

One wonders if Trump was consulted—it is Jeff Sessions after all—because this would violate his campaign promise not to interfere with state marijuana laws. It’s time for ANYONE who cares about this issue to mobilize and push back strongly against this decision. https://t.co/S0neITlP5q — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) January 4, 2018

Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) also called out Sessions’ hypocrisy on states’ rights:

I will fight for businesses that are legally operating in states, contributing to tax bases, & creating jobs. We don't need a crackdown. We need to protect states' rights, respect the voice of voters, and pass laws to prevent this from happening again. https://t.co/0XBLrgf0iM — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) January 4, 2018

As did Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.):

The war on drugs didn’t stop drug usage; it just ruined a lot of lives. Jeff Sessions is reviving it because he believes in using the criminal justice system as an instrument of racial and economic control of poor people and brown people. https://t.co/XRd8OldE2N — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 4, 2018

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) used the moment to go on the offensive and push for the government to remove marijuana from the list of federally controlled substances.

RT if you think it's time Congress takes up my bill H.R. 1227, the Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act to remove marijuana from the list of federally controlled substances. https://t.co/SbJjFcz05n — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 4, 2018

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also echoed the states’ rights line:

Statement from @RandPaul on Sessions rescinding Obama-era marijuana guidance to U.S. Attorneys: "I continue to believe that this is a states’ rights issue, and the federal government has better things to focus on." — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) January 4, 2018

As did Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.):

Sessions will end policy that allowed legalized marijuana to prosper https://t.co/Jrx50hRwme Sessions & Trump for states rights to secede and discriminate but not to innovate and be as Justice Brandeis said,”the laboratories of democracy.”

Opioid crisis and no action.Pot?Get real — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 4, 2018

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson (D) said he was taken aback that Sessions would make such a move “after refusing multiple requests” to meet with state officials there:

AG Ferguson response on reported action by US AG Jeff Sessions on federal marijuana policy. Read AG Ferguson and @GovInslee's letter to Sessions correcting Sessions' bad information on WA marijuana law here: https://t.co/z1DY0fbnsE pic.twitter.com/i68zhtHc9A — WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) January 4, 2018

