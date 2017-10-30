President Donald Trump’s approval rating hit a new low point last week, according to the latest NBC News/WSJ poll.

The poll, conducted from Oct. 23-26, found that only 38 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s job performance as president while 58 percent disapproved. The approval rating was a drop from the previous lowest point of 39 percent, which was found by the same poll in May:

Trump's 38% job-approval rating is the lowest of his presidency in the NBC/WSJ poll



Previous low was 39% in May https://t.co/5Moar0V3e7 — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) October 29, 2017

A Washington Post/ABC News poll taken last spring put Trump’s approval rating even lower ― at 36 percent. That was the lowest of any president in polls dating back 70 years. At the same time in their presidencies, former President Barack Obama and George W. Bush had approval ratings of 59 percent.

The NBC News/WSJ poll noted that Trump’s approval rating fared better in two areas. On the economy, 42 percent of respondents said they approved of the president’s handling while 37percent disapproved. And 48 percent of respondents said they approved of how Trump managed the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Irma while 28 percent said they disapproved.

But when it came to Trump’s handling of his role as commander-in-chief or the situation in North Korea, the president’s approval rating dipped to 35 percent and 34 percent, respectively.