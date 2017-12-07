Poll Shows Trump's Support Dropping Among White Evangelicals

A new national Pew Research Center poll released Thursday shows that President Donald Trump’s approval rating is declining among demographic groups that previously gave him relatively high numbers, particularly among evangelicals.

According to Pew, Trump’s approval rating among white evangelical Protestants dropped 17 percentage points from February to December, down from 78 percent to 61 percent. Eighty-one percent of white evangelical voters backed Trump in the 2016 presidential election, NPR reported.

Though the decline was not as steep, Trump’s approval rating also dropped among adults 50 and older (from 47 percent to 38 percent) as well as among whites (49 percent to 41 percent). As Axios noted, Trump’s approval rating had either remained the same or dropped among every demographic group Pew polled.

The survey was conducted Nov. 29 to Dec. 4 among 1,503 participants nationwide, a period during which Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. According to a new HuffPost/YouGov poll taken in the wake of Flynn’s plea, half of Americans thought the ties between Russia and Trump’s team were a legitimate issue.